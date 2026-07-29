Japan Govt Panel Proposes 55-Yen Minimum Wage Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel recommended Tuesday an increase of 55 yen, or 4.9 pct, on average in the minimum hourly wage in Japan for fiscal 2026.

The recommendation by the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, would raise the average minimum wage to 1,176 yen per hour for the year from next April.

The recommended hike was lower than a record increase of 63 yen for fiscal 2025, reflecting a slowdown in the pace of inflation from the same period last year, although prices have continued to rise.

Minimum wages are revised every fiscal year based on living costs, wage levels and companies' abilities to pay. Prefectural councils determine their respective minimum wage levels based on the central council's recommendation.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]