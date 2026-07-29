At Least 2 Dead after Quake in Japan's Kumamoto; Many Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Police, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel continued search-and-rescue operations on Wednesday after a powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan the previous day, with at least two people confirmed dead and many remaining unaccounted for.

While many calls for rescue assistance have been received across the prefecture, the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined, and the prefectural disaster response headquarters is working to assess the situation.

The earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.1 occurred at around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, registering a seismic intensity of 7, the highest level on Japan's scale, in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa in Kumamoto. The cities of Yatsushiro and Kumamoto in the same prefecture recorded an intensity of upper 6.

According to the prefectural disaster response headquarters, about 200 people evacuated retail giant Aeon Co.'s Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping facility in the town of Kashima in Kumamoto before an explosion occurred and caused part of the facility's second floor to collapse. Eight people who had been trapped were located and brought out of the building. Of them, two women in their 20s were later confirmed dead and one person remains in cardiopulmonary arrest.

Authorities believe there may be more people trapped inside the shopping mall building, and search efforts are focused on areas where rescuers have received responses to their calls.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]