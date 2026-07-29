Quake in Japan's Kumamoto Kills 13; Search for Missing Continues

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Police, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel continued search-and-rescue operations on Wednesday after a powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan the previous day.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the death toll from the earthquake had reached 13 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, including cases whose connection to the disaster was still being investigated.

While many calls for rescue assistance have been received across the prefecture, the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined, and the prefectural disaster response headquarters is working to assess the situation.

The earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.1 occurred at around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, registering a seismic intensity of 7, the highest level on Japan's scale, in the city of Uki and the town of Hikawa in Kumamoto. The cities of Yatsushiro and Kumamoto in the same prefecture recorded an intensity of upper 6.

According to the prefectural headquarters, three people were confirmed dead and five others were in cardiac arrest as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]