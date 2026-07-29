All Kyushu Shinkansen Operations Halted after Tuesday's Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, suspended all Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train operations on Wednesday to inspect tracks and other equipment a day after a powerful earthquake struck the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto.

JR Kyushu canceled all Shinkansen trains between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations.

In response, Japan Airlines announced that it would operate two special flights between Fukuoka and Kagoshima airports the same day.

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