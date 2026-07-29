Takaichi Vows Early Financial Aid for Kumamoto Quake-Hit Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged Wednesday to disburse ordinary local allocation tax grants ahead of schedule to municipalities affected by Tuesday's powerful earthquake in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

The administration will continue to provide so-called push-type assistance designed to send relief goods without waiting for requests for help from affected communities. The prime minister explained that the government is working to send food, water, toilet paper and power-supply vehicles to affected local governments.

The prime minister unveiled the plans at a meeting of the government's emergency disaster response headquarters, set up after the temblor, which registered up to 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in some areas in Kumamoto.

"As there are still people waiting for help, we're in a race against time," Takaichi said in the day's meeting, instructing relevant officials to make full efforts in lifesaving and rescue operations.

This is the first time the Takaichi administration has undertaken a major crisis response since its launch in October last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]