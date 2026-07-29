Japan FY '24 Social Security Benefits Up 2 Pct at 138 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's social security benefits for pension, medical and elderly care services under public insurance increased 2.0 pct from the previous year to 138,301.9 billion yen in fiscal 2024, data showed Wednesday.

The amount rose for the first time in three years, reflecting the aging of the population and higher prices, according to the data from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research under the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

It was also the second-biggest figure on record, only after the fiscal 2021 result, which was boosted by higher costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social security benefits are the total of expenses on pensions, medical care and elderly care financed with social insurance premiums and taxes. The benefits do not include out-of-pocket payments by users of such services.

By category, pension benefits accounted for the biggest part in fiscal 2024, increasing 2.6 pct to 57,852.8 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]