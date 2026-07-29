Power, Water Outages Hit Evacuees in Quake-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Local residents in Kumamoto Prefecture have fled to evacuation centers amid power and water outages after a powerful earthquake struck the southwestern Japan prefecture on Tuesday, while medical institutions and stores are responding to the aftermath.

In the town of Hikawa, which observed the maximum seismic intensity of 7 on the Japanese scale, about 150 people had visited the Yatsushiro North Community Medical Center, by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Most of them had light injuries, but a center official said that it was in a state of confusion as patients came throughout the night.

In the city of Uki, which also logged the top intensity of 7, a Hello Work public job placement office building was damaged, and the asphalt in the parking lot buckled. According to a 44-year-old female staff member, the office still lacks a water supply. "I hope the situation will return to normal as soon as possible," she said.

About 500 residents evacuated to a disaster prevention center in the Ogawa district of Uki. The facility is offering stockpiled food supplies but experiencing power and water outages, leaving the evacuees without air conditioning.

In the city of Yatsushiro, which recorded the intensity of upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese scale, about 100 people spent the night at a community center that was opened to the public as an evacuation center. A makeshift toilet was set up due to the water outage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]