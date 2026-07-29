Ex-Japan Post Worker Sent to Prosecutors over Bribe-Taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have referred a former Japan Post Holdings Co. employee to prosecutors for allegedly receiving bribes linked to a post office rebuilding project in the Japanese capital, informed sources said Wednesday.

Takahiro Kido, 54, is suspected of violating the Japan Post Holdings law by accepting cash and other benefits from Toa Tekko Kensetsu Co. in return for giving the steel fabrication company, based in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, favorable treatment in bidding related to the project.

The second investigation division of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department also sent papers on Yukihiro Mineta, 54, president of Toa Tekko Kensetsu, to prosecutors on suspicion of offering bribes.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the two have admitted to the allegations.

The MPD division suspects that Kido received 150,000 yen in cash every month, along with meals and entertainment, from the company for more than a decade, with the total value of the bribes he allegedly received estimated to have exceeded 100 million yen, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]