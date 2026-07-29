Japan, Australia Vow to Boost Cooperation on Quantum Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation on quantum technology in areas including supply chain resilience, research and development, commercialization, startup support and human resource development.

Kimi Onoda, Japanese minister for science and technology policy, and Tim Ayers, Australian minister for industry and innovation, signed a related memorandum in Sydney on Monday.

Since Japan has signed similar memorandums with the United States and India, the latest move is expected to accelerate cooperation on quantum technology within the Quad framework.

Ayers emphasized the agreement's importance, saying that it would accelerate the spread of quantum technology in Japan and Australia and in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

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