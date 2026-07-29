Myanmar Leader Calls on Japanese Firms to Invest

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing has called on Japanese companies to expand investment and trade in the Southeast Asian country at a business event in Yangon.

The event, which was jointly organized by the Myanmar government and a Japanese nongovernmental organization on Tuesday, was featured on the front page of a state-run newspaper on Wednesday.

Japan has not recognized either the military junta that seized power in the 2021 coup or the current administration that followed it.

By attending the event in person, Min Aung Hlaing, a former military chief, is believed to have underscored his push to rebuild ties with Japan as he seeks to ease Myanmar's international isolation, analysts said.

In a speech, he said Japan had invested billions of dollars across a broad range of sectors in Myanmar in the past.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]