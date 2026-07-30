INTERVIEW: Docomo Financial to Sell More Functions to Businesses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Financial Group Inc. plans to sell more banking and other financial functions to businesses, aiming to tap into customers of regional banks and other partners, CEO Takashi Hiroi said in an interview.

The Japanese company, a unit of wireless operator NTT Docomo Inc., will target regional banks seeking to strengthen point programs and businesses such as transportation with larger customer bases.

The strategy will “allow us to reach customers beyond Docomo’s ecosystem indirectly through its partners,” Hiroi said.

Docomo Financial, launched on July 1, owns SBI Sumishin Net Bank, which is scheduled to be renamed Docomo SMTB Net Bank on Monday, as well as Monex Inc., a securities firm.

Hiroi said his company’s services allow partners to use banking functions and point rewards to “keep users within their ecosystems.” Docomo Financial already provides banking functions to companies including Japan Airlines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]