3rd-Party Probe Confirms Workplace Harassment by Yokohama Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 30 (Jiji Press)--A third-party investigation by three lawyers has confirmed workplace harassment by the sitting mayor of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, according to their report submitted to the city on Thursday.

The report found that Takeharu Yamanaka, 53, yelled at subordinates, called them "morons" and "human scum," and prohibited them from entering his office. These actions were recognized as serious acts of power harassment.

"It is extremely serious that the mayor, who is in an overwhelmingly superior position, has routinely and continuously shown inappropriate behavior," the report stated.

The problem came to light following allegations by the then head of the city's human resources department in January that he had been subjected to coercive behavior by Yamanaka. The whistleblower also said that the mayor had insulted other city officials as well.

Speaking to reporters later on Thursday, Yamanaka expressed his intention to stay in office, saying, "I'll fix the problem that I caused myself."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]