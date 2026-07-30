34 People Confirmed Dead after Kumamoto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of deaths confirmed after Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, reached 34 as of 3 p.m. on Thursday, while five people were seriously injured, according to the prefecture's disaster response headquarters.

The full extent of the damage from the 7.1-magnitude quake, which measured up to the maximum seismic intensity level of 7 on the Japanese scale, remains unclear as searches for missing individuals continue.

Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 people have been forced to stay in evacuation shelters amid the summer heat.

At a government meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the government will set up a local headquarters at the Kumamoto prefectural office. "We will make a united effort based on needs," Takaichi said.

According to the prefecture, the 34 deaths included 11 in the city of Yatsushiro, seven in the town of Kashima, four in the town of Hikawa, two in the city of Uki, and one in the town of Kosa, as well as nine other deaths that are under investigation for possible links to the earthquake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]