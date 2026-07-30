Japan PM Takaichi Announces 2-Yr Consumption Tax Cut Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday officially announced a plan to cut the consumption tax rate on food to 1 pct for two years starting next April.

Takaichi said that efforts to effectively reduce the tax rate to zero by combining the tax cut with a benefits program would be "the best method" and called for public understanding.

Speaking at a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, she also said the government plans to submit related legislation to an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened in autumn and seek its swift passage.

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