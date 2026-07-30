Russia to Name Northern Territories Island after Soviet Spy Sorge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Russia plans to name an uninhabited northwestern Pacific island in Japan's Northern Territories after Richard Sorge, a Soviet spy who operated in Japan before the Pacific War, according to the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Geographical Society.

The island is part of what Russia calls the Lesser Kurils, or Shikotan and Habomai islands of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

The Russian government is expected to formally approve the decision shortly.

The branch announced on Tuesday that a plaque bearing Sorge's name will be installed on the island, claiming that the naming will help establish the immutability of Russia's Far Eastern borders.

The move is seen as an attempt to reinforce the status quo of Russia's effective control over the northwestern Pacific islands that were seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]