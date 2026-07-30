World Leaders Send Condolences to Japan over Kumamoto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--World leaders have sent messages of condolences to Japan after a powerful earthquake struck the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto on Tuesday.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung wrote on X on Wednesday that South Korean people are in solidarity with Japan. He said he hopes that the Japanese government and the people will work together under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s leadership to achieve an early restoration.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is in solidarity with Japanese people.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “My thoughts are with the people of Japan.” She also said, “We also think of the rescuers that are working tirelessly through the rubble to save those still trapped.”

“The U.S. government is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Kumamoto and we extend our sympathies to those affected by the earthquake,” a State Department spokesperson told Jiji Press.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]