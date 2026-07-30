Taiwan Pres. Lai to Donate 1 M. Yen to Quake-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te will donate 200,000 Taiwan dollars, or about 1 million yen, to support areas affected by Tuesday's powerful earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan, the presidential office said Thursday.

The presidential office also said that Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai will each donate 200,000 Taiwan dollars to Kumamoto's earthquake relief efforts.

Hsu Kuo-yung, secretary-general of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said that he would donate one month's salary.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen said that the Taiwanese city would provide 100,000 U.S. dollars in support.

Additionally, Taiwan's foreign ministry will open a dedicated bank account for a month starting Saturday to receive donations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]