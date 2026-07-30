Japan Signs Deal to Join EU's Horizon Europe Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government signed an agreement Thursday to become an associated country of the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

The move is aimed at encouraging Japanese companies, universities and research institutions to take part in international joint research projects, mainly in Europe, and promoting science and technology research across various fields, including digital technology and renewable energy.

The current Horizon Europe program runs from 2021 to 2027 with a budget of 93.5 billion euros.

A total of 22 non-EU countries and territories are already associated with Horizon Europe, including Canada and South Korea.

Japanese entities were previously able to participate in Horizon Europe projects as third-country participants, but they often faced funding limitations and difficulties taking leading roles.

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