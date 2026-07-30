CRA, CDP, Komeito to Reach Conclusion at End-Aug. on Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese opposition parties--the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito--will aim to reach a conclusion at the end of August over their proposed integration, it was learned Thursday.

A draft interim plan on the matter says that a scheme in which CDP and Komeito lawmakers join the CRA will be more efficient than creating a new party in terms of procedural issues.

The parties will hold a meeting of their leaders Friday.

The draft says that the three parties will cooperate as much as possible by deeply sharing the understanding for the need to bring together various political forces, including liberals and moderate conservatives.

The CRA, the CDP and Komeito should establish a new system to confront the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the draft says.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]