Japan Imperial Couple Saddened by Kumamoto Quake Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have been deeply concerned about the extensive damage caused by a major earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

According to an aide, the Imperial couple were saddened that major damage had occurred again in the southwestern Japan prefecture while reconstruction efforts had been under way following the 2016 earthquakes.

They expressed sympathy for affected people staying in shelters and appreciation for those involved in rescue and emergency recovery efforts, the aide said.

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