Japanese Automakers' Global Sales Fall 2.3 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Global vehicle sales at eight major Japanese automakers fell 2.3 pct from a year earlier to 11.92 million units in January-June, data from the companies have shown.

Six of them incurred a decline due to sluggish overseas sales, especially in China. Sales at Toyota Motor Corp. slid 2.9 pct, posting the first drop in two years for the first half.

In contrast, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s global sales hit a record high for the January-June period following robust demand in India. Daihatsu Motor Co. also posted global sales growth as its redesigned Move minivehicle sold well.

Total overseas sales at the eight automakers dropped 3.2 pct, with seven of them recording a drop.

Sales in China skidded 34.6 pct at Honda Motor Co., 17.1 pct at Toyota and 15 pct at Nissan Motor Co. Japanese automakers continue to struggle in China, where the new vehicle market is sluggish and demand for gasoline-powered vehicles is weak amid rising fuel prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]