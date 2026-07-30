Japanese Princess Aiko to Visit Osaka, Shiga in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko will visit the western Japan prefectures of Osaka and Shiga on Aug. 20-21, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend a special exhibition on "Girl with a Pearl Earring," a masterpiece of 17th-century Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, at Nakanoshima Museum of Art in the city of Osaka on Aug. 20.

The following day, she will inspect Lake Biwa Museum in the city of Kusatsu in Shiga and a community medical and welfare center in the city of Maibara, also in the prefecture, before returning to Tokyo.

Princess Aiko had been scheduled to make her first visit to Shiga during last year's Japan Games, a major national sports event, held in the prefecture. But the trip was canceled after she contracted COVID-19.

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