Japan Launches National Intelligence Bureau

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday launched its National Intelligence Bureau, to spearhead the government's intelligence activities.

Successor to the Cabinet Secretariat's Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, the bureau began operations with about 730 personnel. The government will formulate a document outlining the bureau's medium- to long-term policy guidelines and strategy.

The National Intelligence Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, held its first meeting on the same day to discuss the future direction of the intelligence body. The National Intelligence Bureau will serve as the secretariat for the council.

"(The new bureau and council) will lead to the government making accurate decisions based on higher-quality, timely information," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference. He explained that records of the proceedings will be prepared in accordance with laws and regulations and preserved for a certain period to facilitate ex-post verification.

The council is composed, in addition to the prime minister, of the chief cabinet secretary, the chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission, the justice minister, the foreign minister, the finance minister, the minister of economy, trade and industry, the minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, the defense minister, among others. It investigates and deliberates on matters such as terrorism and influence operations conducted by foreign spies and determines policies for responding to them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]