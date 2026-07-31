Searches Continue in Kumamoto as 72-Hour Window Nears End

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Searches for those still missing after Tuesday's major earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, continued in extreme heat Friday as the 72-hour window crucial for survival was nearing an end.

The death toll from the quake, which recorded a seismic intensity of up to 7, highest on the Japanese scale, reached 35, including a case being investigated for a suspected link to the disaster, according to the prefecture's disaster response headquarters.

At the Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping facility, hit by an explosion just after the temblor, 12 people were rescued with seven of them later confirmed dead.

Police, Self-Defense Forces personnel and firefighters worked to remove debris at the mall in the town of Kashima, looking for anyone who might still be trapped.

The headquarters confirmed the identities of 27 victims--20 in their 30s to 90s in the city of Yatsushiro, four in their 50s to 90s in the town of Hikawa, two in their 60s to 70s in the city of Uki and one in his 20s in the town of Kosa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]