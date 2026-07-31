Sony Raises Full-Year Forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Friday raised its consolidated sales and profit forecasts for the year ending in March 2027, citing its bullish gaming business.

The Japanese company raised its sales estimate to 12.5 trillion yen from 12.3 trillion yen, its operating profit outlook to 1.72 trillion yen from 1.6 trillion yen and its net profit projection to 1.21 trillion yen from 1.16 trillion yen.

Sony said its gaming business benefits from a weaker yen and refunds of U.S. tariffs.

The company said that it "has secured the necessary supply" of memory chips, downplaying concerns about a shortage for its PlayStation 5 game console.

In the April-June quarter, Sony's sales climbed 8.2 pct from a year earlier to 2,837.7 billion yen. Operating profit jumped 40.2 pct to 476.4 billion yen and net profit climbed 32.1 pct to 342.1 billion yen, both hitting a record high.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]