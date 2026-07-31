Prices of 2,311 Food Items to Rise in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Prices are slated to rise in Japan in August for 2,311 food products and beverages made by 195 major makers, topping 2,000 for the second straight month, research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

The number soared 83.1 pct from a year earlier, reflecting rising materials and logistics costs amid tensions in the Middle East.

The momentum of food and beverage price hikes will peak in the coming months, with price increases expected for 4,531 items in September, the highest level in about three years. In October, prices for over 3,000 items are forecast to rise.

The total number of food and beverage products subject to price hikes in 2026, including already announced planned hikes through November, reached 18,347. The year's total is likely to exceed 20,000 for the second consecutive year.

"With no end in sight to the historic weakening of the yen, there are signs that rising import costs may make a strong impact once again," a Teikoku Databank official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]