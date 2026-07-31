Japan Adopts Cybersecurity Policy for Early Threat Detection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a basic policy on measures to support public-sector organizations and critical infrastructure operators for the early detection of threats of cyberattacks.

"Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly threatening and do not wait for our preparations," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a meeting of the government's cybersecurity strategy headquarters. "I want you to continue working hard to ensure that Japan has one of the world's highest levels of cyber defense through constant efforts to make improvements."

A recent cyberattack impeded systems at major Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei Corp., significantly affecting related industries, including restaurant chains.

According to the secretariat of the headquarters, recent cyberattacks have become sophisticated, with malware found to have penetrated control systems set at the deepest level of computer systems and stayed hidden for long periods in some cases.

The basic policy emphasizes that the early detection of cyber threats directly leads to a reduction of business risks, such as operation suspensions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]