Surplus in Japan Forex Special Account Tops 5 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Surplus in the Japanese government's foreign exchange special account totaled 5,056.5 billion yen at the end of fiscal 2025, a Finance Ministry report showed Friday.

The account, used for foreign exchange market interventions, saw its surplus decrease by 303.8 billion yen from the record high marked the previous year.

Still, the surplus was at the second-largest level on record, supported by an increase in investment income reflecting higher foreign interest rates and a weak yen.

Of the surplus, 3.13 trillion yen is set to be transferred to the government's general account in fiscal 2026, with 752 billion yen earmarked for strengthening defense capabilities.

The combined surplus in all special accounts hit a record high of 16,154.9 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]