Japan Unveils 2nd Basic Plan for Immigration Control

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Immigration Services Agency on Friday unveiled its second basic plan for immigration control and residency management, including measures to promote smoother adaptation of foreign residents to local communities.

Seven years have passed since the first version was released in April 2019. The government took time to grasp emerging problems related to foreign residents, such as those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and refugees from Ukraine, officials said.

The government hopes to revise the basic plan about every five years.

The second plan includes learning programs for Japanese rules, language and administrative systems to be introduced on a trial basis and stricter measures against illegal stays.

The government will establish the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or JESTA, an advance screening system for foreigners planning to enter Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]