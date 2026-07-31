Japan to Form Industrial Clusters to Promote Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday unveiled a plan to form industrial clusters to attract large-scale corporate investment to rural regions.

Clusters will be formed in seven regions for 13 projects to promote investment in growth areas, including semiconductors and offshore wind power generation.

Hokkaido, the northernmost prefecture, was included in the plan as a hub for semiconductors, offshore wind power generation and rockets.

The Tohoku northeastern region is expected to be a center for chipmaking and offshore wind power generation.

An area around Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, was set as an aviation industry hub.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]