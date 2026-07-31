PM Takaichi to Visit Quake-Hit Kumamoto on Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to visit earthquake-stricken Kumamoto Prefecture on Monday, government and ruling party officials said Friday.

It will be Takaichi's first visit to the southwestern Japan prefecture since Tuesday's earthquake, a trip aimed at showing the government's commitment to recovery and revitalization following the disaster.

At a meeting of the government's emergency disaster response headquarters held at the prime minister's office on Friday, Takaichi said her administration would advance the disbursement of ordinary local allocation tax grants totaling 61.6 billion yen to affected municipalities.

"Additional budgetary support will be provided as needed," she said. "I want local governments to spare no effort in emergency response and recovery operations without hesitation over financial concerns."

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