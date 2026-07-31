Japan Conducts Forex Intervention: Sources
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Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan carried out a yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention for the first time in about three months on Thursday night, during New York trading hours, informed sources said Friday.
Japanese authorities likely conducted a surprise intervention as Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama did not issue a prior warning, as she did ahead of the previous intervention on April 30.
In New York on Thursday, the dollar briefly plunged by about 5 yen to slip below 158 yen, hitting its lowest level since mid-May.
When asked by reporters in Tokyo on Friday morning, Katayama declined to comment on whether Japanese authorities had intervened to prop up the yen.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]