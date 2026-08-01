Japan Aims to Rebuild 2-5 Nuclear Reactors by 2040s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to revise its nuclear energy policy guidelines to include a target of rebuilding two to five nuclear power reactors by the 2040s.

The decision was adopted at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers held at the prime minister's office on Friday to prepare for a projected power supply shortage in the 2040s due to the decommissioning of aging nuclear reactors that have been in operation for 60 years.

"We will move forward with policies to ensure investment in nuclear power plants," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at the meeting, suggesting that the government will also promote programs to nurture human resources.

Industry minister Ryosei Akazawa outlined plans to reduce the burden on local governments and advance surveys by revising the basic policy regarding the selection of final disposal sites for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

It is the first time that the government as a whole has set a target for rebuilding nuclear plants since the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]