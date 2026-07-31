Kioxia Expects 36-Fold Profit Surge on AI Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Friday that its consolidated net profit in the six months to September is expected to jump about 36-fold from a year before to 2,112.1 billion yen on strong artificial intelligence-driven demand for memory chips for data centers.

The profit would mark a record high for the fiscal first-half period, according to the major Japanese chipmaker.

Consolidated sales in the first six months of fiscal 2026 are projected to jump about fivefold to 4,157.1 billion yen.

"Growth is accelerating on the back of AI demand," Yoshihiko Kawamura, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said at an earnings briefing. Demand is expected to increase further as adoption expands for agentic AI, which is capable of autonomously performing tasks, he added.

For the April-June first quarter, Kioxia posted group sales of 1,767.1 billion yen, up about five times from a year earlier, and a net profit of 842.1 billion yen, up some 46-fold.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]