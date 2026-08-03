Japan Municipalities Urged to Expand School Supply Provision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry is asking municipalities and education boards across the country to consider providing supplementary learning materials for elementary and junior high school students that are currently purchased by parents, to reduce household financial burdens.

In a recent notice, the ministry suggested that schools provide items such as calligraphy equipment, sewing sets and chisels, and urged local authorities to “reassess the rationality and necessity” of requiring parents to purchase supplementary materials, based on how frequently they are used and whether they are worth the financial burden.

The ministry noted that some municipalities already provide a broader range of items, such as math manipulatives, measuring instruments, abacuses and Japanese dictionaries, instead of requiring parents to purchase them.

It also called for a review of school-designated items, including uniforms, gym clothes and school bags. The ministry cited cases in which students are allowed to use commercially available products, which are often less expensive than designated items, provided they meet specified color and material requirements.

Some municipalities have also made consumable supplies, such as tape and glue, available at schools for common use by students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]