Kumamoto Shop in Tokyo Crowded with Visitors after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Visitors have formed a long line every day to enter a Tokyo shop promoting specialty products of Kumamoto Prefecture to support the southwestern Japan prefecture hit by Tuesday's huge earthquake.

They aim to support people in areas devastated by the quake with an estimated magnitude of 7.1 by purchasing such goods and making donations.

According to the Kumamoto prefectural government's Tokyo office, sales at the Ginza Kumamotokan shop on Wednesday were more than twice as high as those on a holiday during the peak season. "It's rare to see such a line," an official said.

"Ikinari dango," a traditional Kumamoto confectionery featuring sweet potato and sweet bean paste, and "karashi renkon," or lotus roots stuffed with mustard, are selling well, shop officials said.

"I can't do anything because I can't send relief supplies for a while," said a self-employed woman, 56, from Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. She has a relative in the town of Hikawa, Kumamoto, whose house was damaged by the earthquake. "I bought (items) as this is all I can do," she also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]