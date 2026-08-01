2 Taken to Hospital after Apartment Blast in Chiba

Newsfrom Japan

Ichikawa, Chiba Pref., Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Two people have been sent to hospital after an explosion occurred at a three-story apartment building in Ichikawa in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Saturday.

One of the two suffered severe burns over the entire body, while the other sustained lacerations from broken glass, according to the Chiba prefectural police and local firefighters.

Around 6:35 a.m., the police received an emergency call reporting an explosion and smoke at the apartment building. More than 20 people were caught in the blast. They are investigating its cause. No residents are unaccounted for.

The explosion scattered pieces of concrete from the first floor and damaged windows on the second and third floors. Glass and other debris were thrown onto nearby buildings.

The blast occurred in a residential area about 1 kilometer from Minami-Gyotoku Station on the Tozai Line of Tokyo Metro Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]