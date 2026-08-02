1 in 4 Believes AI Could Replace Friends, Family: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--One in four people in Japan believes that more advanced artificial intelligence will replace their friends and families in the future, a Jiji Press survey on communications has found.

The proportion of those who expressed this belief stood at 24.9 pct, while 65.1 pct said they did not think AI would replace their friends and families.

Of the respondents aged between 18 and 29, 32.5 pct said that advanced AI would replace their friends and families in the future. The proportion stood at 30.1 pct among respondents in their 30s, 29.2 pct among those in their 40s and 31.4 pct among those in their 50s.

In the survey, 30.8 pct of the overall respondents said they use generative AI, such as ChatGPT, while 67.8 pct said they do not.

The usage rate came to 53.3 pct among those aged between 18 and 29, 56.2 pct among those in their 30s, 47.4 pct among those in their 40s, 27.4 pct among those in their 50s and 21.9 pct among those in their 60s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]