Death Toll from Kumamoto Quake Rises to 38

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has risen to 38 as two more deaths have been confirmed, the prefectural disaster response headquarters said Sunday.

A woman in her 70s died while sleeping in a car, apparently from heatstroke. Her death was judged potentially to be disaster-related, with the physical and mental strain of life as an evacuee among the possible causes.

This is the first possible disaster-related death linked to the earthquake. The death toll includes other cases under investigation for suspected links to the disaster.

With summer heat expected to intensify in areas hit by the disaster, the prefectural and central governments are rushing to prepare to help evacuees move to secondary evacuation facilities.

As of Sunday afternoon, the number of damaged homes stood at 4,213. Water supply remained disrupted for 46,700 households. A total of 8,480 people were staying at 206 evacuation centers. But the number of people taking shelter in cars remains unknown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]