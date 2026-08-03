Japanese Players Appear in U.S. Women's Pro Baseball Game

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese players appeared in a game for a new U.S. women's professional baseball league that kicked off Saturday.

Right-handed pitcher Ayami Sato, from Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, took the mound for the Los Angeles Queens in the game against the New York Heights held in Springfield, Illinois.

The Queens defeated the Heights 10-8. Sato lost seven runs in three innings.

Meanwhile, Natsuki Yonetani, also from Japan, played right field for the Heights and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two strikeouts.

All four teams in the Women's Pro Baseball League have at least one player from Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]