Vietnamese Man's Hints at Murdering Aged Woman near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--A Vietnamese national in his 30s has made a statement suggesting he killed a 91-year-old woman of Iruma, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, according to investigative sources.

Acting on the man's statement, the Saitama prefectural police searched a forested area in Hanno, which neighbors Iruma, on Saturday night and found her body, the sources said.

The man had been arrested for allegedly driving away in a vehicle from the woman's home. The police suspect the possibility of murder and abandonment of a corpse.

The prefecture's Sayama Police Station on Friday received a report that Kinuko Maruyama, who lived alone, was missing.

When officers checked her house in response to the report from her daughter, they found the front door unlocked and a minivehicle whose registered owner was Maruyama's son missing. Maruyama did not have a driver's license.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]