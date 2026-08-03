Local CDP Members Oppose Merger with CRA, Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Local chapter members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan expressed opposition on Sunday to a proposed three-way merger with two other opposition parties, the Centrist Reform Alliance and Komeito.

Sunday's meeting brought together senior members of the CDP's chapters in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures to discuss the merger that the CRA and Komeito aim to achieve this autumn.

The CDP plans to hold similar meetings with local chapters across the country through mid-August before reaching some conclusion this month.

The CRA was formed by CDP and Komeito members in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, ahead of the February election for the Lower House.

At Sunday's meeting, a local chapter member said that the merger should be put on hold at least until after nationwide local elections next spring. Another member said that the CRA should revise basic policies if it wants the merger to go ahead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]