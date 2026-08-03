“Furusato Nozei” Donations to Quake-Hit Kumamoto Reach 730 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--“Furusato nozei” hometown donations to earthquake-hit municipalities in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto have exceeded 730 million yen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday.

This figure represents the total amount of donations made through four major furusato nozei portal websites, according to the top government spokesman.

“We’d like to express our heartfelt gratitude to people and municipal governments for their cooperation and support (for the disaster-affected areas),” Kihara told a press conference.

On Tuesday a powerful earthquake struck the prefecture, measuring the maximum seismic intensity of 7 on the Japanese scale.

Under the furusato nozei system, the donated amount minus 2,000 yen is deducted from the donor’s residential and income taxes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]