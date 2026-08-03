Record 54 Pct of S. Koreans Have Good Impression of Japan: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people in South Korea who have a good impression of Japan rose 1.9 percentage points to 54.3 pct in 2026 from the previous year, a survey by East Asia Institute, a think tank in South Korea, showed Monday.

The reading hit the highest level since the survey began in 2013.

With multiple answers allowed, 66.9 pct of respondents with a favorable impression said that Japanese people are kind-hearted and prioritize maintaining order, while 43.9 pct said that Japan had an appealing food culture and shopping opportunities, according to the survey.

The survey found that 71.6 pct of respondents said they had visited Japan, signaling that an expansion of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries helped improve South Korean people’s image of Japan.

On the other hand, 38.5 pct said that they had a bad impression of Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]