Japan Mulls EPA with Ecuador

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering concluding an economic partnership agreement with Ecuador, officials said Monday.

Japan expects an EPA with Ecuador, rich in crude oil and natural gas, to help strengthen supply chains as the war in the Middle East leaves trade outlooks uncertain.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is scheduled to visit Ecuador Wednesday and Thursday for talks with President Daniel Noboa and other government officials.

Concluding an EPA with Ecuador is part of Japan’s efforts to deepen economic ties with Latin America. In June, Japan announced the start of EPA talks with the five-country Mercosur trade bloc.

Japanese businesses, mainly automakers, have been calling on the government to start EPA talks with Ecuador at an early date.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]