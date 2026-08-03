Major Japanese Airlines See Profits Fall for April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s two major air carriers saw their profits fall for April-June amid soaring aviation fuel prices due to tensions in the Middle East, although both posted record-high sales, according to their latest earnings reports.

ANA Holdings Inc., the parent of All Nippon Airways, reported that its consolidated sales climbed 22.6 pct from a year earlier to 672.7 billion yen, while Japan Airlines logged sales of 523.7 billion yen, up 11.2 pct.

Meanwhile, net profit fell 15.4 pct to 19,411 million yen at ANA Holdings and 80.2 pct to 5,353 million yen at JAL, although both companies secured double-digit growth in passenger revenue on international flights.

JAL Executive Vice President Yuji Saito told a press conference Monday that fuel surcharges on international flights will begin to decline gradually from their current very high levels “likely from September or later.”

The two air carriers left their consolidated earnings forecasts for the current fiscal year ending in March 2027 unchanged.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]