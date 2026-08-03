Nissan Returns to Black for April-June after 2 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 3,761 million yen for April-June, the first black ink for the first quarter in two years.

The Japanese automaker improved from the year-before loss of 115,758 billion yen, thanks to reduced U.S. tariffs and a weaker yen.

Although Nissan's global vehicle sales by volume declined, the company posted sales growth in Japan, the United States and China.

Nissan also logged an operating profit of 77,889 million yen, against a loss of 79,124 million yen a year before, on sales of 2,964.2 billion yen, up 9.5 pct from a year earlier.

The company's profits were pushed up by about 35 billion yen by currency fluctuations and by nearly 80 billion yen by a tariff reduction under a Japan-U.S. agreement. A review of its model lineup and cost cuts also positively contributed to its earnings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]