April-June Net Profit Surges at Japan's 5 Major Brokers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Five major Japanese securities companies enjoyed sharp year-on-year growth in their consolidated net profits for April-June, according to their data released recently.

Commission revenue expanded thanks to robust bond trading amid rising interest rates as well as active equity transactions reflecting spikes in the prices of semiconductor-related and other stocks.

Investment trust funds and fund wrap discretionary asset management services were also popular, making contributions to the hefty net profit growth.

Industry leader Nomura Holdings Inc. secured a net profit of 145.5 billion yen in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 39.2 pct, as the group strengthened its asset management business.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. saw its net profit increase 80.6 pct to 56.4 billion yen, while net profit at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. jumped 2.5-fold to 26.7 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]