Child Sexual Deepfakes More than Double in Japan in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Cases involving artificial intelligence-generated sexual deepfakes targeting children more than doubled in number in Japan in the first half of 2026, the National Police Agency said Monday.

Police handled 123 such cases in the six months, exceeding both the 60 recorded a year earlier and the 114 logged in all of 2025, the agency said.

The surge highlights the rapid spread of generative AI and its increasingly sophisticated image-editing capabilities.

Junior high school students accounted for 79 victims, followed by 38 high school students, three elementary school pupils and three others whose backgrounds could not be determined.

In 83 cases, the suspected perpetrators were classmates or students attending the same school as the victims. Seven cases involved people who had met the victims through social media or other online platforms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]