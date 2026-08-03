Kumamoto Store Workers Sent Back into Quake-Hit Building

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Variety store operator Habita Inc. said Monday that two employees returned to a shopping facility in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, on the company's orders after evacuating the facility following a powerful earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture on Tuesday.

After the quake, which registered 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, an explosion occurred at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto building at around 5:50 p.m., killing several people, including the two employees.

The two had evacuated to a parking lot outside the facility after guiding customers to safety. As they reentered the building at around 5:35 p.m., an Aeon Mall employee familiar to them who was near the entrance reportedly told them, "Be careful."

Koji Yuse, sales manager at Kumamoto-based Habita, told reporters on Monday afternoon that he instructed the store manager to have the two employees reenter the building and move the day's sales proceeds from the store on the second floor to a safe on the first floor. The sales manager added that he also ordered the employees to obtain permission from the mall operator before returning to the building.

At a wake held Sunday evening for Kurumi Otake, 22, one of the two Habita employees who died in the incident, her bereaved family members told Habita President Keima Ueno, who attended the event, that they would "never forgive" the company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]